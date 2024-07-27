Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.07-5.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.070-5.490 EPS.

Integer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Integer stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $116.90. 460,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integer news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

