Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.42. 18,185,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 47,796,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

