Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $132.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 698.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 390,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

