Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in July

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.8877 dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

