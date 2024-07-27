Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,694. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,967. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $468.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

