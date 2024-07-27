Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 316,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 139,108 shares.The stock last traded at $16.07 and had previously closed at $16.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 845,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,829 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,885,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

