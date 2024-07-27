IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Major Shareholder Sells $68,524.26 in Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings A/S Novo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of IO Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $803,746.98.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,700. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.47. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IO Biotech stock. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987,654 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 3.55% of IO Biotech worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on IO Biotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Further Reading

