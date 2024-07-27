IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.37 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $553.23 million and $6.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,363,469,350 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

