IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.66 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $427.93 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About IoTeX
IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.
IoTeX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.
