iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 361,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the previous session’s volume of 55,940 shares.The stock last traded at $65.39 and had previously closed at $66.92.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,177,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

