iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 361,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the previous session’s volume of 55,940 shares.The stock last traded at $65.39 and had previously closed at $66.92.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
