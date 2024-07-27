iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the June 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

