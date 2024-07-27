iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 1,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

