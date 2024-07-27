iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

