iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.70

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 32312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.