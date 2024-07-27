iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.70

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 32312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

