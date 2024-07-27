iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.58. 68,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,297. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.