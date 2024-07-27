iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 122.1% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the June 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
IBTG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.77. 174,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,794. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
