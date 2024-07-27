iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 122.1% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the June 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IBTG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.77. 174,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,794. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after buying an additional 504,740 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,712,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

