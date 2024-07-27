iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Down 87.1% in July

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 29,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,569. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,568,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

