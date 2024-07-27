iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.13 and last traded at C$18.11. 837,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,001,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.99.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.71.

