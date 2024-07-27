IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Trading Up 11.5%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

