i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Shares Down 4.8%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.55 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 166,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

i(x) Net Zero Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at i(x) Net Zero

In other i(x) Net Zero news, insider Pär Arne Lindström bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,333.16). 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile

i(x) Net Zero Plc operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

