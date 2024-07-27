JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading Down 1.3%

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. 431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.
JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Company Profile
The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.
