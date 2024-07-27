Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Update

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 347.8% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Janover Stock Up 1.5 %

Janover stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. Janover has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Get Janover alerts:

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janover had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 211.51%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janover

About Janover

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janover Inc. ( NASDAQ:JNVR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Janover as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.