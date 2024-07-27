Jefferies Financial Group Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.64.

TXN opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

