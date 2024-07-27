JT Stratford LLC Acquires Shares of 6,444 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBAP. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

XBAP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,093 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.