Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,781. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.