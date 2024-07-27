Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNPR. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.27.

JNPR opened at $37.25 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,577 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $8,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

