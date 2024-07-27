Jupiter Green (LON:JGC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Jupiter Green (LON:JGC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.68). 122,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 26,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,175.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.98.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

