Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Stock Price Up 37.1%

Shares of Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) were up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

