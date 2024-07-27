Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Stock Price Up 37.1%

Shares of Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) were up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.