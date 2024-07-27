Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 26863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

