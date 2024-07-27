Kaspa Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $37.15 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Kaspa Profile
Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,294,265,038 coins and its circulating supply is 24,293,041,781 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kaspa
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars.
