Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.19 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $458.93 million and $15.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00041965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,128 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.