Kava Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $466.27 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00041220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,128 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

