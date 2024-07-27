KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. KBR also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-$3.30 EPS.

KBR Stock Down 1.3 %

KBR stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.