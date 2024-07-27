Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 3,346 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,508.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,504 shares of company stock worth $303,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

