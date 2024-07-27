Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 578.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,287,000 after buying an additional 831,066 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.09. 112,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,506. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

