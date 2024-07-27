Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 306,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. AAR’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.