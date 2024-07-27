Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 523,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,196. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

