Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.25. 611,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,053. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.