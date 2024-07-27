Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 29,447 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1,755.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,447 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,873,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

