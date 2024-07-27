Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Evergy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

