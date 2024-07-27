Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,112,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,789. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

