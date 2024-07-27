Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 689 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ashland by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 689,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

