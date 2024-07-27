Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.85

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 364147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPRUY

Kering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.