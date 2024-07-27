Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.85

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 364147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

