Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.85

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 364147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPRUY
Kering Stock Performance
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.