Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,513 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,633,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,570. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,642. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.