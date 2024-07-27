Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 6,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,703. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KPRX

Insider Activity at Kiora Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiora Pharmaceuticals news, Director Erin Parsons bought 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 9,791 shares of company stock worth $48,764 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.