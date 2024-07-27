KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. KLA updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $24.58 on Friday, hitting $787.39. 1,047,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $809.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.73. KLA has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

