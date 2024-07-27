KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. KLA updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

KLA Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $787.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $809.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.73. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.24.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

