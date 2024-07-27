Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in July

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Komatsu Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 80,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

