L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.30. 34,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,015. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

