L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

LHX stock traded down $13.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.41. 2,215,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

